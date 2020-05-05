Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 694,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Fair news, VP Milkie Duffield purchased 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $202,556.20. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.81 per share, with a total value of $224,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,661.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.