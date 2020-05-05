Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading 9.4% Higher

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)’s share price traded up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.93, 2,076,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,594,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.45% of Cemtrex worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

