Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading 9.4% Higher

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)’s share price traded up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.93, 2,076,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,594,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.
About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.
