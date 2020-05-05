Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading 8.3% Higher

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.65, 13,306,914 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 8,608,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Firstegy cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.24.

The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 756.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

