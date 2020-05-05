Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of CQP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,767. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 156,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

Several brokerages recently commented on CQP. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

