Clearshares LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clearshares LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Clearshares LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,021,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.95. 11,788,025 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.

