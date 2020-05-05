Clearshares LLC Invests $1.85 Million in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Clearshares LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Clearshares LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clearshares LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1,526.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

GNMA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. 208,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,351. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

