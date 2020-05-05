Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 22nd

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

CBAN traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $111.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, insider Kimberly C. Dockery acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 2,751 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $31,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,747.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 13,139 shares of company stock worth $155,878. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CBAN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

