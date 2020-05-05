Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti cut Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE:FIX traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 318,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,358. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.94 per share, with a total value of $319,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,019.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $64,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

