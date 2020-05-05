Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). On average, analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNST traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. 424,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,927. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a current ratio of 17.01.

CNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $26,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $156,868.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,693 shares of company stock worth $1,212,689. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.