Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $194.49 and last traded at $189.73, approximately 2,440,998 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,726,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coupa Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -131.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,047.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,992. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

