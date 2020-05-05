CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) EVP Sells $769,300.00 in Stock

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

