CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.77. 4,341,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

