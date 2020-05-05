Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Danaher has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaher to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

DHR traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $164.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,648 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

