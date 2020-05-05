Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after acquiring an additional 286,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,309. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,876 shares of company stock worth $8,526,648. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

