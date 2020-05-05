David Rowland Sells 2,119 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 29th, David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00.
  • On Monday, April 20th, David Rowland sold 34 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $5,961.56.
  • On Wednesday, February 5th, David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $181.62. 1,621,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,361. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in Accenture by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Accenture by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 377,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,552,000 after purchasing an additional 43,175 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Accenture by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 141,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

