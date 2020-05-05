Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

