Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Trading Up 10.2%

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)’s share price was up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $6.38, approximately 2,536,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 838% from the average daily volume of 270,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DYAI shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $151.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 493.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dyadic International by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dyadic International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Dyadic International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

