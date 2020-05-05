Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.90-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.55-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,769. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several analysts have commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.36.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $67,878.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,963 shares of company stock worth $8,604,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

