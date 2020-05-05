EMCORE (EMKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is scheduled to be releasing its 3/31/2020 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. EMCORE has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, analysts expect EMCORE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EMKR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 416,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,156. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley started coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EMCORE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

