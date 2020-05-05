Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Trading Up 8.6%

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.27, approximately 429,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 268,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.97.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Research analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,142 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.