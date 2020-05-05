Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Trading Up 8.6%

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.27, approximately 429,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 268,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Research analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,142 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit