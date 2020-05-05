Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) CEO Douglas D. Dirks Acquires 6,000 Shares

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) CEO Douglas D. Dirks purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $175,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,836,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EIG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 213,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.14. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Employers had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Employers by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 139,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 508.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

