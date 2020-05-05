Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Position Decreased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 56,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 478,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

