Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 848 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,188,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,275,000 after buying an additional 325,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,796,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,115,000 after buying an additional 192,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,413,000 after buying an additional 328,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after purchasing an additional 869,387 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.09. 1,150,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67.

