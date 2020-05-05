Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

SUB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 165,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.46. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $108.21.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

