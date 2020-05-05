Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 119,421 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 838.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,531,000 after purchasing an additional 319,680 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $88.73. 2,978,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

