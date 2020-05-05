Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 15,789 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 243.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TFI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.