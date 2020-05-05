Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 3,581 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $287.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,937,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.36 and its 200-day moving average is $304.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

