Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 191,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 441,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,126. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

