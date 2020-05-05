Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,036 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,768 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,995,000 after acquiring an additional 544,171 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,107,000 after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,768,000 after acquiring an additional 369,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,005,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares during the period.

SCHE traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. 2,201,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,132. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

