Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

