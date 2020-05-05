Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,825,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

