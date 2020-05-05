Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after acquiring an additional 961,922 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,407,000 after buying an additional 622,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,062,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,040,000 after buying an additional 348,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.13. 1,439,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,650. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.