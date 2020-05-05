Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 103.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 134,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.30. 3,361,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,064. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

