Evensky & Katz LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,009 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.26% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,254,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 184.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 151,158 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,547,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $29.28.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.