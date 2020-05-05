Evensky & Katz LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.93. The company had a trading volume of 822,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

