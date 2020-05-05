Evensky & Katz LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34,022.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,574 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.66. 35,948,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,500,547. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

