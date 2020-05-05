Evensky & Katz LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 346.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB remained flat at $$53.31 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,138. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

