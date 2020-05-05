Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 222 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,091,000 after purchasing an additional 871,892 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $126.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,104,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,007,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

