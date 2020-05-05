Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 4,706 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 169.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 997.3% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,735 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 63,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. 11,788,025 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99.

