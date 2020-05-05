Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,251,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,744,000 after acquiring an additional 613,557 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after acquiring an additional 356,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,197,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,947,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after acquiring an additional 233,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,899,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,285,000 after acquiring an additional 664,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,552. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

