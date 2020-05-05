Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,892. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85.

