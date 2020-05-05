Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 2.37% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,643,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

Shares of ISCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 60,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,493. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55.

