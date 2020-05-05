Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 357,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

