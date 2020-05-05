Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 17,328 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 432,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,467. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06.

