Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 209 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.