Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 369 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,570. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26.

