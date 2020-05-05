Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 62,768 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,768 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,411,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

