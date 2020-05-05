Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 701 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $90.97. 626,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,735. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

