Evensky & Katz LLC Trims Stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.16% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of CAPE stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $128.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,245. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.57.

