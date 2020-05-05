Evensky & Katz LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 96,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 66,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 29,117 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

